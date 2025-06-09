Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler Ellison, left, 47th Flying Training Wing commander, presents a diploma to 2nd Lt. Kyle Schildgen, right, 47th Student Squadron student pilot, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, May 29, 2025. The diploma presented declares that the student has completed Undergraduate Pilot Training and is awarded the aeronautical rating of pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen