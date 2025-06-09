Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10 [Image 44 of 49]

    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler Ellison, left, 47th Flying Training Wing commander, presents a diploma to 2nd Lt. Kyle Schildgen, right, 47th Student Squadron student pilot, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, May 29, 2025. The diploma presented declares that the student has completed Undergraduate Pilot Training and is awarded the aeronautical rating of pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 15:01
    Photo ID: 9107211
    VIRIN: 250530-F-IL807-2189
    Resolution: 4422x3537
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    pilots
    Laughlin Air Force Base
    47 FTW
    UPT Graduation
    Class 25-10

