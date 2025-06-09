Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This We’ll Defend – The Rivera family’s Army legacy [Image 1 of 3]

    This We’ll Defend – The Rivera family’s Army legacy

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Army Col. Matthew Rivera’s grandfather, Ignacio Rivera, pictured second from the right, is listening to a briefing as part of the Guam Combat Patrol July 1945. Ignacio was one of the original members of the Guam Combat Patrol team established by U.S. forces to scout out the remaining Japanese troops after Guam’s liberation July 21, 1944.
    Col. Matthew Rivera currently serves as the deputy director for Network Integration at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, and his family’s history of U.S. Army service spans three generations.
    (DoD photo courtesy of Army Col. Matthew Rivera, released)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 15:11
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    OIF
    Guam
    Vietnam
    WWII
    DLA Distribution
    ARMY250

