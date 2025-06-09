This We’ll Defend – The Rivera family’s Army legacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Col. Matthew Rivera’s grandfather, Ignacio Rivera, pictured second from the right, is listening to a briefing as part of the Guam Combat Patrol July 1945. Ignacio was one of the original members of the Guam Combat Patrol team established by U.S. forces to scout out the remaining Japanese troops after Guam’s liberation July 21, 1944.

Col. Matthew Rivera currently serves as the deputy director for Network Integration at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, and his family’s history of U.S. Army service spans three generations.

(DoD photo courtesy of Army Col. Matthew Rivera, released)