This We’ll Defend – The Rivera family’s Army legacy

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Maj. Francisco Rivera with his son, then 2nd Lt. Matthew Rivera, and wife, U.S. Army veteran Mary Ann Rivera, moments after Matthew's Army Commissioning Ceremony in 2003. The Rivera's service in the U.S. Army spans three generations, dating back to World War II. (DoD photo courtesy of Army Col. Matthew Rivera, released)

Though "This We'll Defend" has been the U.S. Army's motto since its founding in 1775, for Army Col. Matthew Rivera it also holds a personal significance, representing three generations of service to the U.S. Army.

Rivera currently serves as the deputy director for Network Integration at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution; however, his path toward Army service can be traced back to 1941 through his grandfather, Ignacio Rivera.

During Japan’s occupation of Guam beginning in 1941, Rivera’s grandparents fled to the jungles, living there for three years to escape the oppression of Japanese forces.

Although Guam was liberated July 21, 1944, Japanese troops were still hiding out on the island. U.S. forces established the Guam Combat Patrol to scout out the hundreds of Japanese who had retreated to those same jungles Rivera’s grandparents sought refuge in. Rivera ’s grandfather was one of the original members of the Guam Combat Patrol.

“These 12 men, my grandfather included, volunteered,” Rivera said. “They had been surviving, escaping, resisting and evading the Japanese for the past three years, so they knew exactly where they were hiding out.”

Rivera’s grandfather and the other members of the Guam Combat Patrol scoured the island over the next several years and were credited with apprehending over 100 Japanese soldiers. Two members of the original patrol were killed in action, and the remaining 10 were all decorated with military awards.

“My grandfather was a Bronze Star recipient,” Rivera said. “They were never forgotten by the military. When they all passed, they were given full military burials. I still have the American flag that was on my grandfather’s casket.”

The Guam Combat Patrol was officially disbanded in November 1948, and in the following years, Rivera’s father, uncle and aunt were born on the island. At age 19, Rivera’s uncle, Joe Rivera, was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War.

“My uncle went into Vietnam as a 19-year-old and was shot up badly,” Rivera said. “But he continued his military career and retired as a sergeant 1st class.”

He received a Purple Heart for being wounded in action during his deployment to Vietnam. Then, in 1969, Rivera’s father, Francisco Rivera, enlisted in the Army, serving two tours in Vietnam. He returned to California in 1970, where he met his wife Mary Ann, who was serving as a specialist in the Army, in processing many of the Soldiers returning from Vietnam. Mary Ann served in the Army through one enlistment and Francisco went on to complete a 24-year career, retiring as a sergeant major in 1993.

“They met on active duty, and it ended up with my father having a full career and my mother taking on the huge responsibility of raising three children,” Rivera said.

Fast forward several years, and Rivera is attending college when he makes the decision to follow in his family’s footsteps.

“Things are going well, my academics are in line, and I just said to myself, there’s more I can do,” he said. “There’s a little bit more I can add to my plate.”

Rivera immediately walked into an Army recruiting center, met with a recruiter to learn about his options, and began his Army career.

“In 2003, my father was able to come to my commissioning and was able to give me my first salute,” Rivera said. “Since then, I went on active duty, and I’ve been in the service now for 22 years.”

Throughout those 22 years, Rivera has served in numerous assignments and in various capacities including serving as a cargo transfer platoon leader in the 251st Cargo Transfer Company within the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, a member of a Military Transition Team deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and the Rapid Port Opening Element Commander with the 833rd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command.

DLA Distribution is Rivera’s first joint assignment, allowing him to use his 22 years of Army experience to enhance DLA Distribution’s mission of supporting the warfighter.

“From the Army’s perspective, and I think this goes with any service, is that we understand the importance of readiness,” Rivera said. “DLA Distribution plays a big role in readiness for our services, for our military.”

Reflecting on his Army service, and the service of the generations before him, Rivera is quick to recognize what compels him to continue serving.

“What it gets back to is protecting the American people,” he said. “That’s why I get up every day. The Constitution of the United States, the U.S. Army and its 250 years of service to our country, and the American people.”

For 250 years, America’s Army has served and defended the people of the United States, and the Rivera family’s story of service is one of many throughout the Army’s rich history.