    This We’ll Defend – The Rivera family’s Army legacy [Image 3 of 3]

    This We’ll Defend – The Rivera family’s Army legacy

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2003

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Sgt. Maj. Francisco Rivera with his son, then 2nd Lt. Matthew Rivera, and wife, U.S. Army veteran Mary Ann Rivera, moments after Matthew’s Army Commissioning Ceremony in 2003. The Rivera’s service in the U.S. Army spans three generations, dating back to World War II.
    (DoD photo courtesy of Army Col. Matthew Rivera, released)

