Naval Station Rota Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 12, 2025) Rear Adm. Brad Collins, (right), Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, and Capt. Teague Suarez (left), commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, pose for a photo at the NAVSTA Rota change of command ceremony, June 12, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)