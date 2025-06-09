Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Rota Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 9]

    Naval Station Rota Change of Command Ceremony

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jett Morgan 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 12, 2025) Capt. Teague Suarez, the former commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, departs from the NAVSTA Rota change of command ceremony, June 12, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 08:43
    Photo ID: 9105682
    VIRIN: 250612-N-YS747-1095
    Resolution: 5936x3957
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    U.S. Naval Station Rota holds change of command ceremony

    La comandancia de las Actividades Navales de Estados Unidos en España celebra su ceremonia de cambio de mando en la Base Naval de Rota

    Rota
    NAVSTA

