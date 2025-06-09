U.S. Naval Station Rota holds change of command ceremony

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 12, 2025) – U.S. Naval Activities Spain/U.S. Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain held a change of command ceremony in front of the installation’s headquarters building, June 12, 2025.

Capt. Charles A. Chmielak relieved Capt. Teague J. Suarez as commander of U.S. Naval Activities Spain and commanding officer of NAVSTA Rota during the ceremony attended by more than 150 guests and featured formations of American and Spanish service members.

During the ceremony, Suarez was presented with the U.S. military’s Legion of Merit award by Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, which is awarded for extremely meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding duties. This award encapsulated the three years Suarez served as commander of U.S. Naval Activities Spain and NAVSTA Rota since his ascension to the post on July 14, 2022.

"In my view, selection for command at any level is the ultimate compliment to an officer,” said Collins. “It is a responsibility like no other, and if done correctly, with your heart and your soul invested, it will be the hardest, but the most rewarding, job that you will ever have."

While in command, Suarez facilitated the scheduled rotation of three guided-missile destroyers, supported the safe redeployment of U.S. forces from Africa, and oversaw the arrival of the fifth Arleigh Burke guided-missile destroyer, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), to Spain.

"What an amazing three years!" said Suarez, "We have done so much in my time here, and that is a testament to the dedication of our civilians, local nationals, sailors, marines, airmen, soldiers, and their families. We showed the world the strength of the U.S. and Spanish partnership, especially as part of NATO; that was only possible because of everybody's hard work, and the incredible support of the Andalucían communities around us."

Suarez also directed more than $500 million of infrastructure modernization projects on the base, and saw the American population grow to more than 7,000 service members and families. He focused on the efforts of personnel from Naval Station Rota’s six lines of effort – port operations, air operations, safety, security, quality of life, and the core (fuel, water, power, and information technology infrastructure) – that support the 45 commands from a variety of mission areas that call the installation home.

“Words cannot express my gratitude and pride in the Rota family,” said Suarez. “You answered the call, every time. You ensured our warfighters and our Fleet were prepared to execute - to deploy on-time, every time, with the resources they needed to execute their mission. You have been incredible stewards to our community, and exemplary guests and friends to our Spanish allies.”

The ceremony featured several distinguished visitors, including Rian Harris, Charge D’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy; Blanca del Pilar Flores Cueto, subdelegate for the province of Cadiz; Javier Ruiz, mayor of the city of Rota; German Beardo, mayor of the city of El Puerto de Santa Maria; and Luis Aparcero, mayor of the city of Chipiona. Vice Adm.Ruben Rodriguez Peña, commander of the Cadiz Arsenal, represented the Spanish Armada as a guest speaker.

“Since we will share needs, we can also share solutions, as we have done up to now,” said Rodriguez Peña. “I also hope to continue reinforcing the relationship between our two communities. From today forward, I offer you my full availability for anything you may need and I truly want to contribute to your smooth landing on this craft carrier.”

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition of the U.S. Navy, as the incumbent commanding officer is officially relieved of his duties by the incoming commanding officer. As part of this tradition, both Suarez and Chmielak read their official orders, conducted an exchange of salutes, and made a formal announcement to their superior commander, Collins, that the command of U.S. Naval Activities Spain and NAVSTA Rota had been properly exchanged.

After formally taking command, Chmielak reflected on Capt. Suarez’s legacy at Naval Station Rota and looked ahead to what the future of the U.S. presence in Spain holds in store:

I am honored to take command of U.S. Naval Activities Spain and Naval Station Rota. I am thrilled to enjoy the incredible experiences that come with residing in Spain and becoming part of this welcoming community. I cannot thank Capt. Suarez enough for the meticulous work he has done to ensure that U.S. forces in Spain are supported and prepared for whenever the nation calls upon them and to sustain the ironclad relationship with our Spanish hosts and allies. I will do my utmost to ensure that Team Rota continues to maintain the high standard of performance in every one of our efforts keeping focus on shore support for the fleet, fighters, and their families.

Chmielak is the 35th commanding officer of U.S. Naval Station Rota.

As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air, and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet, and fostering the long-standing, 250-year-long U.S. and Spanish partnership.

