U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Frocks Musician 2nd Class Aaron Plegue

HONOLULU, HAWAII (May 29, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Aaron Plegue is frocked to his current rank by Musician 2nd Class Jacki Skeweris (left) and Master Chief Petty Officer Pegram (right) during a frocking ceremony at the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Hall, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jonah David/Released)