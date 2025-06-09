Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Frocks Musician 2nd Class Kasey Merriott [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Frocks Musician 2nd Class Kasey Merriott

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    250529-N-XE085-1014 HONOLULU, HAWAII (May 29, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Kasey Merriott is frocked to her current rank by her husband (right) and Musician 2nd Class Rachael Dobosz (left) during a frocking ceremony at the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Hall, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jonah David/Released)

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Frocks Three Musicians 2nd Class
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Frocks Musician 2nd Class Kasey Merriott
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Frocks Musician 2nd Class Jamey Morgan
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Frocks Musician 2nd Class Aaron Plegue

