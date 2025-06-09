250529-N-XE085-1014 HONOLULU, HAWAII (May 29, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Kasey Merriott is frocked to her current rank by her husband (right) and Musician 2nd Class Rachael Dobosz (left) during a frocking ceremony at the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Hall, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jonah David/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 22:03
|Photo ID:
|9105004
|VIRIN:
|250529-N-XE085-1014
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|7.08 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Frocks Musician 2nd Class Kasey Merriott [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.