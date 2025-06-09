U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Frocks Three Musicians 2nd Class

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250529-N-XE085-1036 HONOLULU, HAWAII (May 29, 2025) - Newly promoted, Musicians 2nd Class Aaron Plegue (left), Kasey Merriott (center), and Jamey Morgan (right) pose for a photo after being frocked to their current rank. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jonah David/Released)