U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Frocks Musician 2nd Class Jamey Morgan

250529-N-XE085-1016 HONOLULU, HAWAII (May 29, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Jamey Morgan is frocked to his current rank by his husband during a frocking ceremony at the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Hall, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jonah David/Released)