    Camp Blaz Gets New Barracks for Enlisted Marines [Image 3 of 4]

    Camp Blaz Gets New Barracks for Enlisted Marines

    GUAM

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in May 2025. Attendees included housing service providers, contractors, and construction management staff. The six-story Bachelor Enlisted Quarters building is the first of several planned barracks nearing completion. Construction is managed by the Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas, led by Capt. Blake Burket.

    The Commander of Joint Region Marianas Delivers Remarks at the Ribbon Cutting of New Marine Barracks on Camp Blaz
    Military Personnel Cut the Ribbon for New Enlisted Housing on Camp Blaz
    Camp Blaz Gets New Barracks for Enlisted Marines
    Move-in Ready Barracks on Camp Blaz

