The Commander of Joint Region Marianas Delivers Remarks at the Ribbon Cutting of New Marine Barracks on Camp Blaz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in May 2025. Rear Adm. Brent De Vore, commander of Joint Region Marianas, delivered remarks to attendees which included housing service providers, contractors, and construction management staff. The six-story Bachelor Enlisted Quarters building is the first of several planned barracks nearing completion. Construction is managed by the Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas, led by Capt. Blake Burket.