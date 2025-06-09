Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Personnel Cut the Ribbon for New Enlisted Housing on Camp Blaz [Image 2 of 4]

    Military Personnel Cut the Ribbon for New Enlisted Housing on Camp Blaz

    GUAM

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    Leadership from Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, the Officer in Charge of Construction, and Joint Region Marianas cut the ribbon to newly finished Bachelor Enlisted Quarters in May. Rear Adm. Brent De Vore, commander of Joint Region Marianas, delivered remarks to attendees which included housing service providers, contractors, and construction management staff. The six-story Bachelor Enlisted Quarters building is the first of several planned barracks nearing completion. Construction is managed by the Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas, led by Capt. Blake Burket.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 20:15
    NAVFAC
    Housing
    Barracks
    construction
    Camp Blaz
    OICC MCM

