Move-in Ready Barracks on Camp Blaz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Moments after a ribbon-cutting event in May, Marines could be seen moving into the newly completed Bachelor Enlisted Quarters on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. The ribbon cutting celebrated the completion of the first of several six-story barracks on the new military base. Construction is managed by the Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas, led by Capt. Blake Burket.