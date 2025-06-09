Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Move-in Ready Barracks on Camp Blaz [Image 4 of 4]

    GUAM

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    Moments after a ribbon-cutting event in May, Marines could be seen moving into the newly completed Bachelor Enlisted Quarters on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. The ribbon cutting celebrated the completion of the first of several six-story barracks on the new military base. Construction is managed by the Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas, led by Capt. Blake Burket.

    This work, Move-in Ready Barracks on Camp Blaz [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OICC MCM, NAVFAC, Camp Blaz, Barracks, Construction, Housing

