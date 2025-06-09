RIA-JMTC secures fuel hoses for critical power systems, unlocking backlog of parts

RIA-JMTC artisans rapidly assemble specialized fuel hoses, bypassing lengthy supply chains to get critical parts to Warfighters faster. This proactive approach directly supports the Army’s Battle Damage Repair and Fabrication efforts, ensuring units can quickly restore vital power generation capabilities. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.
