RIA-JMTC secures fuel hoses for critical power systems, unlocking backlog of parts

RIA-JMTC artisans rapidly assemble specialized fuel hoses, bypassing lengthy supply chains to get critical parts to Warfighters faster. This proactive approach directly supports Tank-automotive and Armaments Command's Battle Damage Repair and Fabrication efforts, ensuring units can quickly restore vital capabilities quickly. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.