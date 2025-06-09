Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIA-JMTC secures fuel hoses for critical power systems, unlocking backlog of parts [Image 4 of 6]

    RIA-JMTC secures fuel hoses for critical power systems, unlocking backlog of parts

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Kendall Swank 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    RIA-JMTC artisans rapidly assemble specialized fuel hoses, bypassing lengthy supply chains to get critical parts to Warfighters faster. This proactive approach directly supports Tank-automotive and Armaments Command's Battle Damage Repair and Fabrication efforts, ensuring units can quickly restore vital capabilities quickly. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 15:32
    Photo ID: 9104027
    VIRIN: 250610-O-XF347-2083
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, RIA-JMTC secures fuel hoses for critical power systems, unlocking backlog of parts [Image 6 of 6], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

