RIA-JMTC secures fuel hoses for critical power systems, unlocking backlog of parts

Photo By Kendall Swank | RIA-JMTC artisans rapidly assemble specialized fuel hoses, bypassing lengthy supply chains to get critical parts to Warfighters faster. This proactive approach directly supports the Army's Battle Damage Repair and Fabrication efforts, ensuring units can quickly restore vital power generation capabilities.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – The Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center has proactively secured the supplies necessary to assemble specialized fuel hoses and provided them in support of the Battle Damage Repair and Fabrication process, ultimately mitigating lengthy delays for units at the point of need.

“At RIA-JMTC, we’re actively identifying and resolving readiness issues directly, leveraging our unique manufacturing and logistical capabilities to get critical BDRF parts into the hands of our Warfighters faster than ever before,” said Col. David Guida, RIA-JMTC commander. “This vital initiative, championed by Tank-automotive and Armaments Command to empower our units to rapidly restore equipment functionality, directly supports the U.S. Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative. We’re focused on prioritizing immediate needs, enabling in-contact experimentation, minimizing downtime and maximizing operational effectiveness by providing those critical, hard-to-source components that allow our Soldiers to keep fighting.”

Over the past year, data revealed a recurring need for specific Electric Power Plant III hoses, particularly steel-braided hoses utilizing banjo-style fittings, that are not readily available through standard Army fabrication kits. This led to eight requisitions for the specific hose and 24 requisitions, including the additional fuel hoses, over the last 12 months.

These hoses are vital for maintaining operational capabilities of the EPP III, which provides essential power to critical systems like the Expeditionary Command System, Rapid Deployment System, and the Patriot Missile System. The problem was compounded by three currently open requisitions averaging 88 days in Non-Mission Capable status. The result was reduced operational readiness and hindered training, all while standard backorder times through the normal supply system skyrocketed to 910 days.

“The standard kits simply weren’t designed for these specific hoses,” stated John Shappell, RIA-JMTC Logistics director. “Recognizing the incompatibility of the required hoses with existing unit fabrication capabilities, we took the initiative to directly source the necessary materiel. Understanding the significant lead times, we bypassed the traditional channels to ensure Soldiers have the parts they need to quickly return to full operational status. This allows the standard Army system additional time to procure the Original Equipment manufacturer repair part. BDRF parts allow the unit to continue the mission in an effective manor, ensuring the safety and protection of our Soldiers.”

This proactive approach allows RIA-JMTC to rapidly respond to unit requests and significantly reduce NMC times, bolstering the Army’s ability to sustain combat-ready forces by leveraging its manufacturing capabilities and logistical expertise. The factory will continue to monitor requisition trends and adapt its strategies to ensure continued support for Army units, reinforcing the importance of proactive maintenance and supply chain awareness and contributing to the Army’s overall readiness.

“We are focused on enabling the Army to meet its mission requirements, and that demands a proactive approach to identifying and resolving potential bottlenecks,” Guida emphasized. “Maintaining power generation capability is paramount, and this sourcing initiative is a demonstration of our commitment to that goal, allowing us to deliver high-quality and on-time readiness at the speed of war.”