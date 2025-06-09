Staff selected for Perioperative training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250604-N-ME175-1001 JACKSONVILLE, FL. (June 4, 2025) Lt. j.g. Milquella Fordyce, staff nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville tends to a patient in the Post Anesthesia Care Unit following surgery. Fordyce was recently chosen to attend the Navy's Perioperative Nurse Training Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie M. Lucas)