Staff selected for Perioperative training

Two staff members from Naval Hospital Jacksonville were recently chosen to additional training as Navy perioperative nurses. Lt. j.g. Milquella Fordyce and Lt. j.g. Michael Peters represent two out of the four chosen in the entire Navy.

“Congratulations to our newly selected Navy perioperative training candidates,” said Capt. Jeremy Kilday, chief nursing officer. “Their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to excellence have earned this opportunity. As someone has worked closely with perioperative nurses through my career, I know they will both be excellent!”

Fordyce hails from El Paso, Texas, and has 16 years of service. She currently serves as a staff nurse in the Post Anesthesia Care Unit, Same Day Surgery and Presurgical Evaluation Clinic.

“I enjoy interacting with patients and putting them at ease before a procedure and taking care of after the procedure,” she said. “I enjoy that my civilian nurses and active-duty nurses work well together along with our corpsman. It's never a dull moment and we get along so well.”

Fordyce said her motivation to apply for the program is further care centric to surgical procedures.

“I am motivated by the dynamic and fast-paced nature of the work and the opportunity to be a part of a team that is responsible for ensuring the safe and effective care of patients before, during, and after surgery,” she said.

Advice to others interested in applying for the program, Fordyce recommends to “Talk to people in the community. Ask what they like and don't like about the job. Take the time to shadow to see if this is something they think they will like before applying.” When not at work she is a self-proclaimed “foodie” and enjoys trying new restaurants. She also loves working out and traveling.

After serving for 15 years in the Navy, Peters, a native of Gilbert, Arizona, said his motivation towards the program is to, “continue to grow my skillset as a nurse, and I love the controlled yet unpredictable environment. The operating suite is filled with such diverse background and skill sets that have to come together ensuring a positive patient outcome.”

His current role is a registered nurse working in the Emergency Department. This opportunity provides daily diversity.

“I love the variety, and the ability to have to always have to be able to quickly think and act in an emergent situation,” Peters said. “There is always a chance to learn something from every interaction that contributes to my growth as a healthcare provider. Also love the people and team I work with, from leadership down. The atmosphere we carry here in the ED is different than anywhere else in the hospital.”

Peters says after the training his role will differ as far as patient encounters and will be a more controlled environment.

“My new role in the OR will be complimented from my time in the ED, where I will be able to react quickly and efficiently if an emergent situation were to arise,” he said.

Peters off duty time is spent with his wife and three daughters, working out and cheering for the Sun Devils.

