Staff selected for Perioperative training

250603-N-ME175-1001 JACKSONVILLE, FL. (June 3, 2025) Lt. j.g. Michael Peters, registered nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville preps for a blood draw for a patient in the Emergency Room. Peters was among four nurses in the Navy chosen to attend the Perioperative Nurse Training Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie M. Lucas)