Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff selected for Perioperative training [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Staff selected for Perioperative training

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Julie Lucas 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    250603-N-ME175-1001 JACKSONVILLE, FL. (June 3, 2025) Lt. j.g. Michael Peters, registered nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville preps for a blood draw for a patient in the Emergency Room. Peters was among four nurses in the Navy chosen to attend the Perioperative Nurse Training Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie M. Lucas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 09:37
    Photo ID: 9102628
    VIRIN: 250603-N-ME175-1001
    Resolution: 2165x2886
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: GILBERT, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff selected for Perioperative training [Image 2 of 2], by Julie Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Staff selected for Perioperative training
    Staff selected for Perioperative training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Staff selected for Perioperative training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nurse
    navy medicine
    training
    perioperative

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download