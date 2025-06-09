250603-N-ME175-1001 JACKSONVILLE, FL. (June 3, 2025) Lt. j.g. Michael Peters, registered nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville preps for a blood draw for a patient in the Emergency Room. Peters was among four nurses in the Navy chosen to attend the Perioperative Nurse Training Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie M. Lucas)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 09:37
|Photo ID:
|9102628
|VIRIN:
|250603-N-ME175-1001
|Resolution:
|2165x2886
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|GILBERT, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff selected for Perioperative training [Image 2 of 2], by Julie Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Staff selected for Perioperative training
