    3rd Landing Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 11 of 11]

    3rd Landing Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aaliyah Hunt 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Louis J. Boff, incoming sergeant major of 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, delivers remarks during a relief and appointment ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 10, 2025. The relief and appointment ceremony represented the official passing of responsibility from the outgoing sergeant major to the incoming sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaliyah Hunt)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 02:02
    Photo ID: 9101961
    VIRIN: 250610-M-TJ480-1036
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 3rd Landing Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Aaliyah Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MLG
    Relief and Appointment
    3rd LSB

