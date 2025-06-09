3rd Landing Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony

U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a relief and appointment ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 10, 2025. The relief and appointment ceremony represented the official passing of responsibility from the outgoing battalion sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Christopher T. Stoudemayer, to the incoming battalion sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Louis J. Boff. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaliyah Hunt)
