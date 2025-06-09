3rd Landing Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher T. Stoudemayer, outgoing sergeant major of 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, returns the sword of office to Lt. Col. Tabatha Spriggs, commanding officer of 3rd Landing Support Battalion, during a relief and appointment ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 10, 2025. The relief and appointment ceremony represented the official passing of responsibility from the outgoing battalion sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Christopher T. Stoudemayer, to the incoming battalion sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Louis J. Boff. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaliyah Hunt)