3rd Landing Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Tabatha Spriggs, commanding officer of 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, passes the sword of office to Sgt. Maj. Louis J. Boff, incoming battalion sergeant major, during a relief and appointment ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 10, 2025. The passing of the sword of office symbolizes the transfer of responsibility from the outgoing to the incoming sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaliyah Hunt)