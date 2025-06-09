El Paso County Commissioners Honor Army’s 250th Birthday with Proclamation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Brendan Gallagher, Fort Bliss garrison commander, holds the official resolution recognizing the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army during a presentation at the El Paso County Commissioners Court, June 10, 2025. Gallagher is pictured with El Paso County Commissioners (left to right) David Stout, Jackie Butler, Carl Robinson, Iliana Holguin, and Sergio Coronado. The resolution, introduced by Commissioner Butler, underscores the enduring relationship between Fort Bliss and the El Paso community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)