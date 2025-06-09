Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    El Paso County Commissioners Honor Army’s 250th Birthday with Proclamation [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    El Paso County Commissioners Honor Army’s 250th Birthday with Proclamation

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Col. Brendan Gallagher, Fort Bliss garrison commander, holds the official resolution recognizing the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army during a presentation at the El Paso County Commissioners Court, June 10, 2025. Gallagher is pictured with El Paso County Commissioners (left to right) David Stout, Jackie Butler, Carl Robinson, Iliana Holguin, and Sergio Coronado. The resolution, introduced by Commissioner Butler, underscores the enduring relationship between Fort Bliss and the El Paso community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 23:48
    Photo ID: 9101848
    VIRIN: 250609-A-HF147-8151
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 17.44 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, El Paso County Commissioners Honor Army’s 250th Birthday with Proclamation [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Felix Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    El Paso County Commissioners Honor Army’s 250th Birthday with Proclamation
    El Paso County Commissioners Honor Army’s 250th Birthday with Proclamation
    El Paso County Commissioners Honor Army’s 250th Birthday with Proclamation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    El Paso County Commissioners Honor Army’s 250th Birthday with Proclamation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Army250 #FORSCOM #IIIAC #OldIronsides #ElPaso

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download