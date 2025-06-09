El Paso County Commissioners Honor Army’s 250th Birthday with Proclamation

Photo By Staff Sgt. Felix Mena | U.S. Army Col. Brendan Gallagher, Fort Bliss garrison commander, holds the official...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Felix Mena | U.S. Army Col. Brendan Gallagher, Fort Bliss garrison commander, holds the official resolution recognizing the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army during a presentation at the El Paso County Commissioners Court, June 10, 2025. Gallagher is pictured with El Paso County Commissioners (left to right) David Stout, Jackie Butler, Carl Robinson, Iliana Holguin, and Sergio Coronado. The resolution, introduced by Commissioner Butler, underscores the enduring relationship between Fort Bliss and the El Paso community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena) see less | View Image Page

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso County Commissioners Court unanimously adopted a resolution on Monday, June 9, commemorating the 250th birthday of the United States Army—marking a significant milestone for the nation’s oldest military branch. The resolution, introduced by Precinct 1 El Paso County Commissioner Jackie Butler, highlights the enduring partnership between the El Paso community and the armed forces, particularly Fort Bliss.



“The Army’s legacy and ongoing mission resonate more than ever,” said Butler. “Here in El Paso County, we are home to one of the largest military installations in the nation. Fort Bliss, our families, our economy, and our culture are shaped every day by the men and women who serve.”



U.S. Army Col. Brendan Gallagher, Fort Bliss garrison commander, accepted the resolution during the meeting. He emphasized the significance of the local government’s support and its reflection of shared values.



“On behalf of Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the county for issuing the resolution recognizing the Army’s 250th birthday,” said Gallagher. “This resolution is more than just a ceremonial gesture; it is a powerful reminder of the deep roots that we share.”



Established in 1849, Fort Bliss is one of the largest military installations in the United States. It plays a critical role in national defense and serves as a premier training location for U.S. Armed forces. The post also significantly contributes to the El Paso region’s economy, employing thousands and injecting billions of dollars annually.



Fort Bliss is home to the 1st Armored Division and various tenant units. Beyond strategic readiness, it fosters a strong sense of patriotism and civic unity, with many El Paso residents having personal ties to the military through family service.



The U.S. Army, founded on June 14, 1775, predates the signing of the Declaration of Independence and has continuously served the nation through every major conflict. The Army’s 250th birthday is being marked across the country through events, ceremonies, and educational initiatives honoring its history and continued service.



The El Paso resolution serves as a local testament to that national recognition, acknowledging the sacrifices of generations of soldiers while reaffirming the community’s deep military ties.