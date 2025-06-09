U.S. Army Col. Brendan Gallagher, Fort Bliss garrison commander, addresses the El Paso County Commissioners Court during a meeting commemorating the Army's 250th birthday, June 10, 2025. Fort Bliss leadership was invited to accept a formal resolution celebrating the Army’s legacy and highlighting its impact on the El Paso community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 23:48
|Photo ID:
|9101816
|VIRIN:
|250609-A-HF147-1893
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|16.16 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, El Paso County Commissioners Honor Army’s 250th Birthday with Proclamation [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Felix Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
El Paso County Commissioners Honor Army’s 250th Birthday with Proclamation
No keywords found.