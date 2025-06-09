El Paso County Commissioners Honor Army’s 250th Birthday with Proclamation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Brendan Gallagher, Fort Bliss garrison commander, addresses the El Paso County Commissioners Court during a meeting commemorating the Army's 250th birthday, June 10, 2025. Fort Bliss leadership was invited to accept a formal resolution celebrating the Army’s legacy and highlighting its impact on the El Paso community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)