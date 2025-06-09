Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    El Paso County Commissioners Honor Army’s 250th Birthday with Proclamation [Image 2 of 3]

    El Paso County Commissioners Honor Army’s 250th Birthday with Proclamation

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Col. Brendan Gallagher, Fort Bliss garrison commander, addresses the El Paso County Commissioners Court during a meeting commemorating the Army's 250th birthday, June 10, 2025. Fort Bliss leadership was invited to accept a formal resolution celebrating the Army’s legacy and highlighting its impact on the El Paso community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)

