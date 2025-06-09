El Paso County Commissioners Honor Army’s 250th Birthday with Proclamation

U.S. Army Col. Brendan Gallagher, Fort Bliss garrison commander, speaks at the podium during the El Paso County Commissioners Court session, June 10, 2025. Gallagher expressed gratitude on behalf of Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor for the county’s recognition of the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)
