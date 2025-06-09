BM2 Jalynn Simmons, BM3 Sanaa Cooks and BM1 Jason Carpenter signal to MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter pilots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN, At Sea – (June 6, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jalynn Simmons, left, Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Sanaa Cooks, center, and Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Jason Carpenter, right, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), signal to MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter pilots, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, Detachment 3, that their chains and chocks have been removed and are ready for launch on board Bulkeley, June 6, 2025. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)