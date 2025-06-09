DC1 Cody Dormandy, DC3 Levi Nuslein and DC2 Asia Taylor respond to a simulated fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN, At Sea – (June 6, 2025) Damage Controlman 1st Class Cody Dormandy, left, observes Damage Controlman 3rd Class Levi Nuslein, center and Damage Controlman 2nd Class Asia Taylor, right assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), properly execute stepping movements while moving to respond to a simulated fire on the aft flight deck during a damage control team training evolution on the ship, June 6, 2025. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)