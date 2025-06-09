Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC1 Cody Dormandy, DC3 Levi Nuslein and DC2 Asia Taylor respond to a simulated fire [Image 5 of 11]

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, At Sea – (June 6, 2025) Damage Controlman 1st Class Cody Dormandy, left, observes Damage Controlman 3rd Class Levi Nuslein, center and Damage Controlman 2nd Class Asia Taylor, right assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), properly execute stepping movements while moving to respond to a simulated fire on the aft flight deck during a damage control team training evolution on the ship, June 6, 2025. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 21:27
    Photo ID: 9101507
    VIRIN: 250606-N-LX270-1005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    WolfPack
    C6F
    DESRON 60
    USS Bulkeley
    DDG 84

