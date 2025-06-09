ATLANTIC OCEAN, At Sea – (June 6, 2025) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Evan Mcdonald, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), releases the side nets prior to flight operations on board Bulkeley, June 6, 2025. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 21:27
|Photo ID:
|9101531
|VIRIN:
|250606-N-LX270-1009
|Resolution:
|5759x3839
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DC3 Evan Mcdonald releases the side nets prior to flight operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.