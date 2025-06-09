Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S Navy Sailors conduct a simulated fire training exercise on the USS Bulkeley [Image 7 of 11]

    U.S Navy Sailors conduct a simulated fire training exercise on the USS Bulkeley

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, At Sea – (June 6, 2025) U.S Navy Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), conduct a simulated fire training exercise on the aft flight deck with firehoses during a damage control team training evolution on the ship, June 6, 2025. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 21:27
    Photo ID: 9101519
    VIRIN: 250606-N-LX270-1008
    Resolution: 2667x4000
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    WolfPack
    C6F
    DESRON 60
    USS Bulkeley
    DDG 84

