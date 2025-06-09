Fort Bragg Army 250 Birthday Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Angelo Dawkins attends the Army 250 Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. Dawkins joined U.S. President Donald J. Trump to honor the U.S. Army’s 250 Birthday - a powerful tribute to history and the Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)