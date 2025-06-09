Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bragg Army 250 Birthday Celebration [Image 5 of 5]

    Fort Bragg Army 250 Birthday Celebration

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Angelo Dawkins attends the Army 250 Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. Dawkins joined U.S. President Donald J. Trump to honor the U.S. Army’s 250 Birthday - a powerful tribute to history and the Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 21:23
    Photo ID: 9101536
    VIRIN: 250610-A-SK843-2749
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Department of Defense
    POTUS
    SecDef
    US Army
    Armyx250

