Fort Bragg Army 250 Birthday Celebration

Marine One arrives for the Army 250 Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., on June 10, 2025. President Donald J. Trump arrived by Marine One at Pike Field, flying above thousands of guests who came to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday and witness him address Fort Bragg Service Members and families. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)