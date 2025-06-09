Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bragg Army 250 Birthday Celebration [Image 1 of 5]

    Fort Bragg Army 250 Birthday Celebration

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Marine One arrives for the Army 250 Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., on June 10, 2025. President Donald J. Trump arrived by Marine One at Pike Field, flying above thousands of guests who came to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday and witness him address Fort Bragg Service Members and families. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 21:28
    Photo ID: 9101521
    VIRIN: 250610-A-SK843-5775
    Resolution: 4902x3270
    Size: 784.71 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bragg Army 250 Birthday Celebration [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Alexis Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    POTUS
    SecDef
    US Army
    Armyx250

