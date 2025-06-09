Fort Bragg Army 250 Birthday Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth attends the Army 250 Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. Known as the center of the universe, Fort Bragg is the first place notified and prepared for crisis response. Fort Bragg is a vital part of our Army and a key to our national security. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)