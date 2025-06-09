A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division band sings to the Service Members, families, and guests attending the Army 250 Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. Fort Bragg, home to the XVIII Airborne Corps and Special Operations Command, is a vital part of our Army and a key to our national security. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 21:27
|Photo ID:
|9101530
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-SK843-3536
|Resolution:
|6934x4625
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bragg Army 250 Birthday Celebration [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Alexis Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.