Fort Bragg Army 250 Birthday Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division band sings to the Service Members, families, and guests attending the Army 250 Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. Fort Bragg, home to the XVIII Airborne Corps and Special Operations Command, is a vital part of our Army and a key to our national security. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)