2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition

Spc. Riley Cole, a competitor, assigned to The 36th Engineer Brigade, Fort Cavazos, Texas, enters a clearing room during the urban operations lane on day two of the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition June 9, 2025, on Fort Riley, Kansas. Room clearing drills are designed to sharpen Soldiers’ reflexes, communication, and threat identification in close-quarters combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)