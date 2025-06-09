Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition [Image 4 of 4]

    2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition

    FORT RILEY, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Riley Cole, a competitor, assigned to The 36th Engineer Brigade, Fort Cavazos, Texas, enters a clearing room during the urban operations lane on day two of the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition June 9, 2025, on Fort Riley, Kansas. Room clearing drills are designed to sharpen Soldiers’ reflexes, communication, and threat identification in close-quarters combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    VIRIN: 250609-A-PN865-2090
    Location: FORT RILEY, US
