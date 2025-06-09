2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Jesse Sandoval, assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas, moves toward a clearing room during day two of the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition June 9, 2025, on Fort Riley, Kansas. The urban operations lane evaluates Soldiers’ ability to communicate, maneuver, and neutralize threats in close-quarters environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)