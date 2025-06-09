2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Cavazos, Texas, stack on a doorway in preparation to clear a room during day 2 of the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition June 9, 2025, on Fort Riley, Kansas. Room-clearing exercises are used in training to prepare Soldiers for combat in urban environments where threats can emerge at close range. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)