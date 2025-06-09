2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition

Soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Cavazos, Texas, stack on a doorway in preparation to clear a room during day 2 of the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition June 9, 2025, on Fort Riley, Kansas. Room-clearing exercises are used in training to prepare Soldiers for combat in urban environments where threats can emerge at close range. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)
Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 21:29
Photo ID:
|9101516
VIRIN:
|250609-A-PN865-2191
Resolution:
|6720x4480
Size:
|2.65 MB
Location:
|FORT RILEY, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
