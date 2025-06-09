Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition [Image 2 of 4]

    2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition

    FORT RILEY, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Cavazos, Texas, stack on a doorway in preparation to clear a room during day 2 of the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition June 9, 2025, on Fort Riley, Kansas. Room-clearing exercises are used in training to prepare Soldiers for combat in urban environments where threats can emerge at close range. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)

    This work, 2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Aysia Hightree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

