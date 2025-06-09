2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to 11th Corps Signal Brigade, Fort Cavazos, Texas, take cover behind a barrier before moving to clear a room during the urban operations lane on day two of the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition June 9, 2025, on Fort Riley, Kansas. Room-clearing drills are essential for preparing Soldiers to identify threats, protect teammates, and make split-second decisions in confined, unpredictable environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)