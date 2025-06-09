Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition [Image 3 of 4]

    2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition

    FORT RILEY, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 11th Corps Signal Brigade, Fort Cavazos, Texas, take cover behind a barrier before moving to clear a room during the urban operations lane on day two of the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition June 9, 2025, on Fort Riley, Kansas. Room-clearing drills are essential for preparing Soldiers to identify threats, protect teammates, and make split-second decisions in confined, unpredictable environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 21:29
    Photo ID: 9101518
    VIRIN: 250609-A-PN865-2153
    Resolution: 6406x3819
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Aysia Hightree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Teams
    Soldiers
    Fort Riley
    Training
    Best Squad Competition

