Soldiers assigned to 11th Corps Signal Brigade, Fort Cavazos, Texas, take cover behind a barrier before moving to clear a room during the urban operations lane on day two of the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition June 9, 2025, on Fort Riley, Kansas. Room-clearing drills are essential for preparing Soldiers to identify threats, protect teammates, and make split-second decisions in confined, unpredictable environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 21:29
|Photo ID:
|9101518
|VIRIN:
|250609-A-PN865-2153
|Resolution:
|6406x3819
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Aysia Hightree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.