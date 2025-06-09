Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command established for Hay Lake Marine Casualty in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan [Image 3 of 3]

    Unified Command established for Hay Lake Marine Casualty in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Assets and personnel respond as a Unified Command to the Honorable James L. Oberstar cargo vessel, for the Hay Lake Marine Casualty in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, June 10, 2025. The UC’s operational priorities are ensuring the safety of the public and responders, protecting wildlife and the environment, ensuring economic activities in the area are minimally affected, and the safe transit of the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Unified Command
    St. Marys River
    Marine Casualty
    Sault Sainte Marie
    Oberstar

