Unified Command established for Hay Lake Marine Casualty in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan

A Coast Guardsman stands aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar (WLB 206), as part of the Unified Command response for the Hay Lake Marine Casualty in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, June 10, 2025. The Honorable James L. Oberstar has a total maximum capacity 108,000 gallons of fuel and other product. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)