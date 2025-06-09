A photo of the Unified Command response for the Hay Lake Marine Casualty in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, June 10, 2025. The UC was established to continue the response to the marine casualty of the Honorable James L. Oberstar, which notified the Coast Guard at 3:50 p.m., Sunday, of vibrations while underway east of
Neebish Island in the St. Marys River. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
Unified Command established for Hay Lake Marine Casualty in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan
