    Unified Command established for Hay Lake Marine Casualty in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan [Image 1 of 3]

    Unified Command established for Hay Lake Marine Casualty in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    A photo of the Unified Command response for the Hay Lake Marine Casualty in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, June 10, 2025. The UC was established to continue the response to the marine casualty of the Honorable James L. Oberstar, which notified the Coast Guard at 3:50 p.m., Sunday, of vibrations while underway east of
    Neebish Island in the St. Marys River. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 19:35
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, US
