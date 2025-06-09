Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command established for Hay Lake Marine Casualty in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan

    Courtesy Photo

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    June 10, 2025
    Unified Command
    Hay Lake Marine Casualty

    SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. — A Unified Command (UC) has been established on Tuesday for the Hay Lake Marine Casualty response and salvage efforts.

    The UC was established to continue the response to the marine casualty of the Honorable James L. Oberstar, which notified the Coast Guard at 3:50 p.m., Sunday, of vibrations while underway east of Neebish Island in the St. Marys River.

    The vessel has a total maximum capacity 108,000 gallons of fuel and other product. There are no reports of pollution in the water or surrounding area.

    The vessel was carrying limestone at the time of the incident and reported there were no injuries on board.

    The vessel is currently anchored in Hay Lake, Michigan.

    The UC consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Chippewa County, and Interlake Steamship Company. Multiple federal, state, local and partner organizations are also assisting in the response. Representatives from the Northern Michigan Area Committee including the Army Corps of Engineers, the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, the Bay Mills Tribe, and the City of Sault Ste Marie Ontario are participating and advising the UC throughout the response.

    The UC’s operational priorities are ensuring the safety of the public and responders, protecting wildlife and the environment, ensuring economic activities in the area are minimally affected, and the safe transit of the vessel.

    Response information will be available via X.com @USCGGreatLakes where media and individuals can follow for further updates. Media can also reach the Public Information Officer at the primary number, 906-748-0539.

    -USCG-

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 19:35
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, US
    Unified Command
    St. Marys River
    Marine Casualty
    Sault Sainte Marie
    Oberstar

