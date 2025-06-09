Unified Command established for Hay Lake Marine Casualty in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan

Courtesy Photo | Assets and personnel respond as a Unified Command to the Honorable James L. Oberstar...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Assets and personnel respond as a Unified Command to the Honorable James L. Oberstar cargo vessel, for the Hay Lake Marine Casualty in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, June 10, 2025. The UC’s operational priorities are ensuring the safety of the public and responders, protecting wildlife and the environment, ensuring economic activities in the area are minimally affected, and the safe transit of the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

June 10, 2025

Unified Command

Hay Lake Marine Casualty



SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. — A Unified Command (UC) has been established on Tuesday for the Hay Lake Marine Casualty response and salvage efforts.



The UC was established to continue the response to the marine casualty of the Honorable James L. Oberstar, which notified the Coast Guard at 3:50 p.m., Sunday, of vibrations while underway east of Neebish Island in the St. Marys River. June 10, 2025 Unified Command Hay Lake Marine Casualty



The vessel has a total maximum capacity 108,000 gallons of fuel and other product. There are no reports of pollution in the water or surrounding area.



The vessel was carrying limestone at the time of the incident and reported there were no injuries on board.



The vessel is currently anchored in Hay Lake, Michigan.



The UC consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Chippewa County, and Interlake Steamship Company. Multiple federal, state, local and partner organizations are also assisting in the response. Representatives from the Northern Michigan Area Committee including the Army Corps of Engineers, the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, the Bay Mills Tribe, and the City of Sault Ste Marie Ontario are participating and advising the UC throughout the response.



The UC’s operational priorities are ensuring the safety of the public and responders, protecting wildlife and the environment, ensuring economic activities in the area are minimally affected, and the safe transit of the vessel.



Response information will be available via X.com @USCGGreatLakes where media and individuals can follow for further updates. Media can also reach the Public Information Officer at the primary number, 906-748-0539.



