250 Years of Freedom: The Army Birthday Ball at Fort Concho

Donyala Pearce, Goodfellow Spouse and Community vice president, and Jennifer Koepl, former 3rd Infantry Brigade Family Readiness Group co-leader, pose for a group photo with U.S. Army Lt. Col. Raymond Kuderka, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion commander during the 250th Army Birthday Ball at The Stables Block at Fort Concho, San Angelo, Texas, June 6, 2025. Pearce and Koepl were awarded the Golden Rose award to recognize their spouse volunteer contributions that aided a Military Intelligence unit, activity, command or staff agency in accomplishing its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)