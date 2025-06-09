Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250 Years of Freedom: The Army Birthday Ball at Fort Concho [Image 9 of 9]

    250 Years of Freedom: The Army Birthday Ball at Fort Concho

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    Donyala Pearce, Goodfellow Spouse and Community vice president, and Jennifer Koepl, former 3rd Infantry Brigade Family Readiness Group co-leader, pose for a group photo with U.S. Army Lt. Col. Raymond Kuderka, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion commander during the 250th Army Birthday Ball at The Stables Block at Fort Concho, San Angelo, Texas, June 6, 2025. Pearce and Koepl were awarded the Golden Rose award to recognize their spouse volunteer contributions that aided a Military Intelligence unit, activity, command or staff agency in accomplishing its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 16:43
    Photo ID: 9101003
    VIRIN: 250606-F-CK819-1128
    Resolution: 3410x2271
    Size: 813.86 KB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250 Years of Freedom: The Army Birthday Ball at Fort Concho [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

