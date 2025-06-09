250 Years of Freedom: The Army Birthday Ball at Fort Concho

SAN ANGELO, Texas– The 344th Military Intelligence Battalion celebrated the 250th Army Birthday at The Stables Block at Fort Concho, San Angelo, Texas, June 6, 2025.

For 250 years, the U.S. Army has upheld and honored its mission of fighting to win our nation’s wars. Since its birth, The Army has grown from the Continental Army led by our first president, George Washington, to a global force capable of fighting anywhere and anytime when called upon.

“Just like over the past 250 years, there’s one thing I’m absolutely confident about, ” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Raymond Kuderka, 344th MIB commander. “Our Army will be ready to fight and win our nation’s wars regardless of the circumstances.”



The ball was held at the historical Fort Concho to further honor the Army’s history and lineage. Fort Concho was established in 1867 to replace Fort Chadbourne, protect frontier settlements and to calm the hostile area. It served as a home for the 4th and 10th Cavalry Units as well as members from all of the Buffalo Soldier regiments. Fort Concho now stands as a historical landmark deeply rooted in the Army’s long and prestigious history.



The night featured several of the Army’s traditions as a service including: the POW/MIA ceremony to acknowledge and honor service members who were killed in action, prisoners of war and those that are listed as missing in action; the Grog Bowl ceremony where various representatives from the Battalion stepped forward to add their own ingredients; the cake-cutting ceremony that involved the oldest and youngest soldier present cutting the cake to signify the development of the Army since June 14, 1775; and the singing of “The Army Goes Rolling Along” to mark the official closing of the ceremony.



“Our service reaches far beyond the battlefield; it lives in the people we protect, the futures we shape and in the unwavering commitment we carry long after we leave foreign soils,” stated U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Sudan Baker, 111th Military Intelligence Brigade. “We serve not for ourselves, but for those who look to us in moments of uncertainty, and that is why no matter where we go, no matter the mission, we must always remember why we serve.”

