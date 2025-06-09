250 Years of Freedom: The Army Birthday Ball at Fort Concho

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Elisabeth Hallgreen, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion executive officer, receives the Knowlton Award from U.S. Army Lt. Col. Raymond Kuderka, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion commander during the 250th Army Birthday Ball at The Stables Block at Fort Concho, San Angelo, Texas, June 6, 2025. The Knowlton Award recognizes individuals who have contributed to the promotion of Military Intelligence through integrity, moral character, professional competence and serve the MI Corps with distinction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)