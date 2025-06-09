Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250 Years of Freedom: The Army Birthday Ball at Fort Concho [Image 8 of 9]

    250 Years of Freedom: The Army Birthday Ball at Fort Concho

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Elisabeth Hallgreen, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion executive officer, receives the Knowlton Award from U.S. Army Lt. Col. Raymond Kuderka, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion commander during the 250th Army Birthday Ball at The Stables Block at Fort Concho, San Angelo, Texas, June 6, 2025. The Knowlton Award recognizes individuals who have contributed to the promotion of Military Intelligence through integrity, moral character, professional competence and serve the MI Corps with distinction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 16:43
    Photo ID: 9101002
    VIRIN: 250606-F-CK819-1125
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
    This work, 250 Years of Freedom: The Army Birthday Ball at Fort Concho [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

