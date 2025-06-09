Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250 Years of Freedom: The Army Birthday Ball at Fort Concho [Image 7 of 9]

    250 Years of Freedom: The Army Birthday Ball at Fort Concho

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Raymond Kuderka, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion commander, gives opening remarks during the 250th Army Birthday Ball at The Stables Block at Fort Concho, San Angelo, Texas, June 6, 2025. Kuderka spoke on the evolution of the 344th MIB and how it will help tomorrow’s Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 16:43
    Photo ID: 9101001
    VIRIN: 250606-F-CK819-1016
    Resolution: 4246x2828
    Size: 913.9 KB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
    This work, 250 Years of Freedom: The Army Birthday Ball at Fort Concho [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    San Angelo
    Army
    Birthday Ball
    Fort Concho
    344th MIB

