250 Years of Freedom: The Army Birthday Ball at Fort Concho

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Raymond Kuderka, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion commander, gives opening remarks during the 250th Army Birthday Ball at The Stables Block at Fort Concho, San Angelo, Texas, June 6, 2025. Kuderka spoke on the evolution of the 344th MIB and how it will help tomorrow’s Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)