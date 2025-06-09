Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations West participate in an exercise impairing their vision at the 101 Critical Days of Summer Safety Fair, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 7, 2025. MCB Camp Pendleton leaders hosted 101 Critical Days of Summer, an annual interactive safety brief that inspires Marines to make safe choices during the upcoming summer months. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)