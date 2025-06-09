Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101 Critical Days of Summer Safety Fair [Image 5 of 6]

    101 Critical Days of Summer Safety Fair

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne Torres 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations West participate in an exercise impairing their vision at the 101 Critical Days of Summer Safety Fair, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 7, 2025. MCB Camp Pendleton leaders hosted 101 Critical Days of Summer, an annual interactive safety brief that inspires Marines to make safe choices during the upcoming summer months. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 16:37
    Photo ID: 9100987
    VIRIN: 250605-M-RY841-9034
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 20.49 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 101 Critical Days of Summer Safety Fair [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jeslianne Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

